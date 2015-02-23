Videos
Writing a great numismatic book: Monday Morning Brief, Feb. 23
- Published: Feb 23, 2015, 2 AM
What does it take to write a great numismatic book? This week, Coin World’s Editor-in-Chief Steve Roach summarizes a recent chat with Dennis Tucker, the always busy publisher of Whitman Publishing, and learns about Dennis’ personal connection with one of Whitman’s marquee products, A Guide Book of United States Coins, better known by collectors as the “Red Book.”
