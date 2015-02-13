What’s the shape of the world coins market?: Monday Morning Brief, Feb. 16, 2015

Senior Editor of World Coins Jeff Starck is back from the World Money Fair in Berlin.

The show is the perfect place to see old friends and make new ones, and the source for a wealth of world coin news. Jeff discusses some of the highlights of the show and previews some of Coin World’s related coverage. Coin shapes are no longer confined to simple round disks, and don’t even have to be metal. Learn about these topics and more in today’s video.