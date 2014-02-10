Videos
Monday Morning Brief Feb. 10, 2014
- Published: Feb 10, 2014, 6 AM
Watch as Coin World editor in chief Steve Roach discusses a few key events that shaped the coin hobby last week and what to look for in the coming week.
This week we look at:
• World Money Fair in Berlin
• Upcoming Kennedy U.S. coins
• Carson City Seated Liberty
