Rarely seen in circulation: Monday Morning Brief

When was the last time you received a $2 Federal Reserve note in circulation? How about a Kennedy half dollar? Or a Presidential or Native American dollar?



I never received a $2 note in circulation until recently. While en route to the Florida United Numismatists Convention in January in Tampa, the first leg of my flight took me through Baltimore-Washington International Airport. I received, as part of my change for a breakfast sandwich, a lightly circulated Series 2003A $2 Federal Reserve note bearing the same portrait of Thomas Jefferson that has appeared on notes of the denomination since it was introduced during the nation’s bicentennial in 1976.



There have been multiple printings of Series $2 Federal Reserve notes since 1976, with series numbers and letters subsequently changing with any production changes to the issue. You’re more likely to run across a $2 note included as a special numismatic product packaged for the Bureau of Engraving and Printing than obtaining one from circulation. There’s no slot for the denomination in cash register drawers, just like there are no slots for half dollars, or dollar coins, either.



I didn’t receive my first Kennedy half dollar in circulation until July 30, 2015, when I received one in change at a concession stand during a Rolling Stones concert at Ohio Stadium in Columbus. I have never received any Presidential dollars in circulation nor a Native American dollar in circulation, either. And 2016 is the final year for the Presidential dollar program.



Despite more than a billion dollar coins still reported in circulation, you’d think I’d encounter examples. They, like the half dollars and $2 notes, appear to be more of a novelty. Banks can order $2 notes for customers, but Kennedy half dollars and dollar coins are only available as numismatic products above face value from the U.S. Mint.



Despite the lack of general circulation, collectors still pursue the issues. Maybe I’ll encounter some on a future trip.

