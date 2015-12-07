Videos
Chinese Panda coins make weighty change in 2016: Monday Morning Brief, December 7, 2015
- Published: Dec 7, 2015, 2 AM
China’s annual gold and silver bullion coin is launching in the United States this week, and despite a major change in metrics, the coins are proving to be popular. Coin World senior editor Jeff Starck explores what makes all the difference for the 2016 release.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles