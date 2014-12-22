Celebrating Christmas through coins: Monday Morning Brief, Dec. 22

The Christmas holiday is a time of family, fun and faith, but it’s also something that can be celebrated through coins. Coin World’s Jeff Starck explores the coin showing the Star of Bethlehem, the original gifts of the Three Wise Men, and even an American coin with a Christmas connection.

More from CoinWorld.com:

X-ray performed on Boston time capsule that may contain 17th century Pine Tree shilling

U.S. Mint moves deadline for ordering 2014 commemorative coins

Sold out: 2014 American $1 Coin and Currency set, with 50,000 sets reported sold

Gold Proof Kennedy half dollar sales edging toward maximum issue of 75,000 coins

How can someone successfully invest in rare coins?: 7 lessons in collecting

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!