Celebrating Christmas through coins: Monday Morning Brief, Dec. 22
- Published: Dec 22, 2014, 3 AM
The Christmas holiday is a time of family, fun and faith, but it’s also something that can be celebrated through coins. Coin World’s Jeff Starck explores the coin showing the Star of Bethlehem, the original gifts of the Three Wise Men, and even an American coin with a Christmas connection.
