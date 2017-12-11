Videos
2018 promises palladium American Eagles
- Published: Dec 11, 2017, 2 AM
The U.S. Mint in the fall of 2018 will offer a Proof American Eagle 1-ounce palladium coin, a follow-up to the 2017 bullion coin version that now trades at prices well above its bullion value.
