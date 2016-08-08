While the U.S. Mint announced Aug. 1 that the 2016-W Standing Liberty gold quarter dollars will go on sale at noon ET Sept. 8, what was not disclosed is how many of the coins will be available and whether there are any household ordering limits.



This is the Monday Morning Brief for Aug. 8, 2016. I’m Coin World Senior Editor Paul Gilkes.



While the U.S. Mint announced Aug. 1 that the 2016-W Standing Liberty gold centennial quarter dollars will go on sale at noon Eastern Time Sept. 8, what was not disclosed is how many of the coins will be available and whether there are any household ordering limits.



The maximum number of 2016-W Winged Liberty Head gold dimes offered April 21 was 125,000. Coin World sources indicate production for the gold quarter dollars will likely be below 125,000 coins.



Production of the gold quarter dollars began at the West Point Mint on May 13. As of Aug. 2, the coins were still being produced with a circulation-strike finish.



Pricing for the gold quarter dollars is based on the Mint’s pricing grid.



With the spot price of gold surging, the potential opening sales price for the gold quarter dollar also continues to rise.



Based on the pricing grid, should the spot price of gold remain in its current range of $1,350 to $1,399.99, the quarter dollar would be offered at a starting price of $497.50. However, the price is subject to change weekly.



The Standing Liberty gold quarter dollar is a .9999 fine quarter-ounce gold version of the .900 fine Standing Liberty quarter dollar designed by sculptor Hermon A. MacNeil and first struck in 1916.



The obverse design on the gold version is the Bare Breast subtype as introduced 100 years ago. MacNeil’s original design was subsequently changed in 1917 with chain mail added to cover Miss Liberty’s exposed right breast.



The Standing Liberty gold quarter dollar is the second of three planned 2016-W gold coins to mark the 100th anniversaries of the striking in 1916, in silver, of sculptor Adolph A. Weinman’s Winged Liberty Head dime, MacNeil’s Standing Liberty quarter dollar and Weinman’s Walking Liberty half dollar.



I had the opportunity to visit the West Point Mint on June 9 to document the production of the gold quarter dollars. For complete details on my visit and video coverage, visit www.CoinWorld.com.