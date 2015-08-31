Videos
Preferential treatment for some in Mint sales?: Monday Morning Brief, August 31, 2015
- Published: Aug 31, 2015, 3 AM
Coin World managing editor William T. Gibbs reports on collector suspicions that dealers receive special treatment from the U.S. Mint during the sales of special products like the Truman and Eisenhower Coin & Chronicles sets. There’s no evidence that happens, but in the past, things were different, he reports.
