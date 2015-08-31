Videos

Preferential treatment for some in Mint sales?: Monday Morning Brief, August 31, 2015

Coin World managing editor William T. Gibbs reports on collector suspicions that dealers receive special treatment from the U.S. Mint during the sales of special products like the Truman and Eisenhower Coin & Chronicles sets. There’s no evidence that happens, but in the past, things were different, he reports.

More from CoinWorld.com:

Where did they come from and why do they exist?: Shady stories for U.S. coins

Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American dollar in 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency set

Consider collecting Coronet gold $5 half eagles: Q. David Bowers

Why the modern world coin third-party-graded market is growing

Part of £1.3 million Anglo-Saxon coin hoard discovered in 2014 going on display: Coin World Buzz

Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewslettersliking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!

Community Comments

Headlines