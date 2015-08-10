Videos
Hobby heads to Chicago for ANA convention: Monday Morning Brief
- Published: Aug 10, 2015, 2 PM
The coin collecting community is heading to the Chicago area this week for what may be the largest American coin show. From auctions to the bourse and private transactions, a lot of money will change hands – and owners – this week.
