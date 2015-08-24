Videos
Buying the book before the coin has never been easier: Monday Morning Brief, Aug. 24, 2015
- Published: Aug 24, 2015, 3 AM
These are heady times for collectors who seek the stories behind the objects they collect. An outpouring of numismatic literature continues at a rapid pace, on a diverse array of topics. Coin World explores several recent titles available for collectors of all levels.
More from CoinWorld.com:
Federal government to return millions of dollars in Liberty Dollars seized by authorities in 2007
Consider collecting Coronet gold $5 half eagles: Q. David Bowers
Collector Ire raised over ike set sales
Reverse Proof coins are good for the hobby: Louis Golino
Enhanced Uncirculated 2015-W Native American dollar in 2015 American $1 Coin and Currency set
Keep up with all of CoinWorld.com's news and insights by signing up for our free eNewsletters, liking us on Facebook, and following us on Twitter. We're also on Instagram!
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles