Buying the book before the coin has never been easier: Monday Morning Brief, Aug. 24, 2015

These are heady times for collectors who seek the stories behind the objects they collect. An outpouring of numismatic literature continues at a rapid pace, on a diverse array of topics. Coin World explores several recent titles available for collectors of all levels. 

