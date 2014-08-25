Videos
Monday Morning Brief Aug. 25, 2014
- Published: Aug 25, 2014, 9 AM
This week, Jeff Starck, Coin World’s senior editor of world coins, discusses several new designs coming in world bullion coins. Silver and gold investment coins are one way of reaching new collectors, and mints in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom are issuing new designs for varied themes like the Lunar Calendar, wildlife and, of course, their annual mainstays.
