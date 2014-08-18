Videos

Monday Morning Brief Aug. 18, 2014

This week Coin World's editor-in-chief, Steve Roach, looks at some of the trends that are shaping coin collecting right now. Drawing from a presentation he gave during the American Numismatic Association’s "Money Talks" lecture series at the recent ANA World's Fair of Money coin show, Steve identifies a few trends and relates them to the ANA show.

