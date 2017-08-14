Videos
Another Royal error for collectors
- Published: Aug 14, 2017, 3 AM
The Royal Mint has confirmed that it made an error when striking a £2 coin a decade ago. An example of the 2007 ringed bimetallic coin was accidentally struck on a solid planchet.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles