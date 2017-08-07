Videos
Reporting from the scene at the ANA World’s Fair of Money
- Published: Aug 7, 2017, 3 AM
Coin World senior editors Paul Gilkes and Jeff Starck report on the news and action at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Denver, with some highlights of what they’ve experienced.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles