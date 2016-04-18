WWI coin design competition nearing end

Time is running out for persons interested in submitting applications for the public design competition from which obverse and reverse designs will be selected for the 2018 World War I American Veterans Centennial silver dollar. Phase I of the program closes April 28.



Full video transcript:



This is the Monday Morning Brief for April 18. I’m Coin World Senior Editor Paul Gilkes.



Time is running out for persons interested in submitting applications for the public design competition from which obverse and reverse designs will be selected for the 2018 World War I American Veterans Centennial silver dollar.



Phase I of the program closes April 28. While U.S. Mint officials claim to be pleased with the level of entries submitted thus far, officials are withholding disclosure of the exact number of submissions.



The silver dollar is authorized under provisions of Public Law 113-212.



The legislation mandates the designs be generated through a juried public design competition, with the jury to recommend the designs reflecting three members each from the Commission of Fine Arts and Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee.



The jury is to be chaired by the Treasury secretary.



The design competition is divided into two phases.



During Phase I, which began Feb. 29 and runs through April 28, artists are requested to submit their contact information and three to five examples of their work via electronic media using the online form at www.usmint.gov.



For Phase II, U.S. Mint officials indicate that up to 20 applicants will be asked to create and submit designs and plasters for the final coin.



The applicants selected for Phase II will be notified May 31, and they will have a deadline of July 31 to submit the required designs and plaster models.



The winner will be announced in January 2017.



No designs submitted during Phase II will be considered for the final designs unless accompanied by plaster models, according to U.S. Mint officials.



U.S. Mint officials said April 13 that the jury does not plan to have a public presentation of the proposed designs from Phase II.



Each of the invited artists for Phase II will be compensated $1,000 for their artistic contributions, with the designer of the winning obverse and reverse design receiving an additional $10,000.



Net surcharges from the sale by the U.S. Mint of Proof and Uncirculated 2018 World War I American Veterans Centennial silver dollars will help support the construction and maintenance of the National World War I Memorial in Washington, D.C.



The memorial was also designed through a public design competition.



For Coin World, I’m Paul Gilkes.