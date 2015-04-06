Coin World goes inside the grading room to learn the secrets of the pros: Monday Morning Brief, Apr. 6, 2015

At the Whitman Coin Expo on March 28, Coin World went inside the grading room to learn about coin grading from a top grader at Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Students in the Introduction to Grading class reviewed dozens of coins and even a few counterfeits, to mimic the challenge faced every day by professional graders.



More from CoinWorld.com:

