The release of the Isle of Man’s Reverse Proof Angel silver coins prompts Senior Editor Jeff Starck to provide a quick look at some other seldom seen silver bullion coins. Options range from the Archangel coins from Ukraine, Elephant coins from Somalia, Noah’s Ark from Armenia and more.



Good morning, welcome to the Monday Morning Brief. I’m Jeff Starck of Coin World.



When it comes to silver bullion, the American Eagle, Canadian Maple Leaf and Austrian Philharmonic coins clearly own the largest part of the market. Next you have the Chinese Panda and Perth Mint Kookaburra and annual Lunar series. But there are a host of seldom-seen silver bullion coins that collectors might want to consider in addition to the usual suspects.



I mention this topic because of the latest issue from the Pobjoy Mint, a Reverse Proof silver Angel bullion coin from the Isle of Man. The Angel bullion coin has been around since 1984, and has featured three designs during that time. The 2016 coin has a limited mintage of 100,000 pieces, and sells for a significant premium over the precious metal content.



Another Angel coin comes from Ukraine, and features the Archangel Michael. Michael is the only angel mentioned by name in all three of the major sacred texts of the world's religions that emphasize angels: the Torah in Judaism, the Bible for Christianity, and Islam’s Qur'an.



The series debuted in 2011 and all if the mintages are low; none of the mintages for the 1-ounce silver coins are greater than 27,000 pieces, and none of the four gold coins has a mintage higher than 7,500 pieces.



Continuing the biblical theme is the series of Noah’s Ark bullion coins from Armenia, which began flooding the market in 2011. These coins have actually gained some wider market awareness in the United States thanks to distributors like American Precious Metals Exchange, which offers many size options.



Most of these seldom seen silver bullion issues are driven by private companies contracting with national governments around the world.



That’s the case with a different silver Eagle coin, one you may never have seen. It’s from Andorra and was struck by a German Mint and distributed by a German precious metals firm under contract with the nation of Andorra.



Emporium Hamburg, also in Germany, issues its own series of bullion coins, the Somali Elephant, and like earlier issues, the 2016 edition is available in multiple sizes and versions.



These are just a handful of the options out there, many of which showcase iconic animals such as sharks and turtles, or Lunar themes.



Whether it's buying bullion and stacking silver, or saving coins from circulation, Coin World covers it all.

For Coin World, I’m Jeff Starck. Happy collecting!



