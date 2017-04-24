Videos
1933 double eagle, elongated cent, off-metal cent
- Published: Apr 24, 2017, 3 AM
Coin World managing editor William T. Gibbs looks at inconsistent policies by the U.S. Mint about which coins are legal to own and which ones aren’t. Did you know that some patterns are legal while others can’t be owned?
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 14, 2020, 1 PM
Counterfeiting topics lead Kolbe & Fanning literature sale
-
Paper Money Jun 14, 2020, 12 PM
Cambodia to replace U.S. currency with blockchain platform
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 3 PM
Controversy draws bidders to Medal of Honor sale at German auction
-
US Coins Jun 13, 2020, 1 PM
Market Analysis: Saint-Gaudens' Indian Head $10 gold eagles