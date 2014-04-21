Monday Morning Brief Apr. 21, 2014

This week Coin World editor-in-chief Steve Roach looks to the Central States Numismatic Society’s 75th annual convention, held this year April 23 to 26 in Schaumburg, Ill. Also, the Smithsonian Institution’s National Numismatic Collection will open a new exhibit featuring the National Numismatic Collection in the summer of 2015. Finally, 2014-S Silver Proof set sales begin at noon Eastern Time April 29. The 14-coin set is priced at $53.95, less than the 2013 set, which was initially priced at $67.95.