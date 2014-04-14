Monday Morning Brief Apr. 14, 2014

This week, Coin World’s William T. Gibbs discusses the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee’s recommendation of a new design for the reverse of silver American Eagle. The suggested new reverse was originally proposed for the reverse of the 2015 gold $5 coin honoring the U.S. Marshals Service, but was not chosen. The recommended new design with its flying eagle recalls Gobrecht silver dollars of the 1830s, and the CCAC wants to strengthen that connection by altering the design so the eagle is flying slightly upward.

Also, the 2014 Baseball Hall of Fame silver dollar has sold out of its authorized mintage of 350,000 pieces. This has been the U.S. Mint’s most popular commemorative coin program in several years, based on sales.