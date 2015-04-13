Videos
Early die varieties capture attention: Monday Morning Brief, Apr. 13, 2015
- Published: Apr 13, 2015, 3 AM
Coin World Senior Editor Paul Gilkes focuses on the discovery of two rare die varieties of early United States coins — one silver, one copper, each located in small auctions in two countries on two different continents.
One is a 1798 Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle silver dollar that is a new die marriage. The other is a 1796 Liberty Cap cent that is the highest grade ever found for the variety.
