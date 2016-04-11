Recognizing military service in the war against ISIS

An executive order establishing the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal for U.S. military personnel serving in the U.S. war against ISIS was issued March 30 by President Obama.



An executive order was issued March 30 by President Obama establishing the Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal for U.S. military personnel who are serving or have served in Iraq, Syria or contiguous waters or airspace on or after June 15, 2014, in the U.S. war against ISIS and meet eligibility requirements.



Charles Mugno, director of the Institute of Heraldry, said April 5 that examples of the medals for military presentation and commercial sale should be available within 90 days once all dies, hubs and respective tooling are ready for production.



Military service personnel who qualified for and received the Global War on Terrorism (GWOT) Expeditionary Medal for their service in the same geographic regions as that for the Inherent Resolve Campaign medal may exchange their Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal for the Inherent Resolve Campaign honor.



The Inherent Resolve Campaign Medal is to be struck in bronze in 1.25-inch diameter. Mugno said the Institute of Heraldry collectively designed the medal, with the Commission of Fine Arts recommending final approval in January.



The medal will be struck by a series of approved, certified manufacturers, with no one manufacturer securing exclusive rights to produce the pieces, according to Mugno.



Concerning the designs, in the case of the Inherent Resolve Campaign medal, a scorpion represents a predator arachnid that is often found in arid desert climates.



The sword or dagger is a defensive weapon used to guard and protect from dangerous elements.



The armored hand clutching the dagger represents strength and courage in the defense of freedom and liberty.



This armored hand is widely used in military heraldry for this purpose. Among the more notable military symbols incorporating the armored hand is the U.S. Air Force Strategic Air Command heraldic shield.



When combining these two symbols into the design of a military campaign they represent the defense of freedom, liberty, and justice from those predators who infringe on these values considered sacred to a free and orderly society.



The ribbon is blue, teal, sand, and orange. The color combination in the ribbon was inspired by the Ishtar Gate and the color of sand.



For Coin World, I’m Paul Gilkes.