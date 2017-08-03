This is a piece of sponsored content:

As the country’s largest seller of Western Americana, Fred Holabird of Holabird Western American Collectibles specializes in history surrounding the American gold rushes, encompassing more than 30 different collecting genres, especially numismatics and philatelics.

The firm’s auction catalogs offer a breadth of materials with historical descriptions. The auctions are broadly marketed using the latest technology designed to encourage new or advanced collectors.

For more ANA Dailies, click here!