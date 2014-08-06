First gold Proof Kennedy half dollar sold at ANA draws crowd

Media swarmed Los Angeles collector Nick Yadgarov as he purchased the first gold Proof 1964-2014 Kennedy half dollar coin Aug. 6 during the American Numismatic Association World's Fair of Money.

Yadgarov bought the coion from the U.S. Mint for $1,240 after he and three others were promised $5,000 for each of the first four coins sold by dealers Kevin Lipton of Kevin Lipton Rare Coin, Beverly Hills, Calif., and David Hendrickson of SilverTowne, Winchester, Ind.

The amount paid to Yadgarov and his linemates was dwarfed by the coin's second swap price. It was sold later in the week to a different collector for $100,000, according to the dealers.

