Coin World Video: Steve Contursi at the World’s Fair of Money 2021
- Published: Sep 2, 2021, 8 AM
There’s a lot of excitement building around rare coins and there’s no one better to talk about than Steve Contursi of Rare Coin Wholesalers, who shared his thoughts with us during the ANA’s World’s fair of Money.
