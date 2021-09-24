Videos
Coin World Video: Kevin Lipton at the World’s Fair of Money 2021
- Published: Sep 24, 2021, 9 AM
Kevin Lipton has been a regular at the ANA shows with his latest visit coming at the 2021 World’s Fair of Money this past August. We sat down with Kevin to talk about his first show and how the hobby and business continues to grow and develop for collectors and dealers through the many changes we’ve seen.
