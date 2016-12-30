Videos

Coin World's Chat of the Week: Nicole Lyon

Our new  Chat of the Week video series will be hosted by eBay’s Category Manager in Coins & Collectibles, Mark Flaa, and will feature a new guest and theme each week. Covering a wide-range of topics—from industry trends to collecting tips to how eBay is re-engaging with coin collectors—the Chat of the Week series will surely appeal to every type of collector.

