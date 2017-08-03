PCGS knows the importance of the ANA World's Fair of Money

Coin World editor at large Steve Roach speaks with Don Willis, president of PCGS.

The following is sponsored content:

Professional Coin Grading Service is the most respected coin authentication and grading company in the world and has authenticated and graded over 36 million coins since its founding in 1986.

Show bonus!

PCGS is commemorating the release of their new price guide, the RCMR, with a special 5-coin set, available exclusively at the #ANAWFM in Denver. Four of the labels are hand-signed by RCMR contributors including David Hall and numismatic photographer Phil Arnold. As a special perk for Coin World readers, PCGS is giving away one set — simply share this post to be entered to win. Good luck!

