ANACS, founded as the American Numismatic Association Certification Service in 1972 and later sold to the private sector by the ANA, continues to be one of the grading giants in our hobby.

Last week, senior editor Paul Gilkes spoke with the firm’s senior vice president of marketing, Paul DeFelice, who reviewed a few successful methods that have worked for the company, along with goals moving forward.

ANACS has attended roughly 200 coin shows this year, a key factor in the firm’s business model and overall mission to cover as much of the collecting/grading space as possible.