Videos
Jan 10, 2022, 08:53 AM
FUN Show Daily - January 10, 2022The four-day run of the 2022 FUN Convention has ended and dealers have headed home to tackle their next items of business
Jan 9, 2022, 15:53 PM
Coin World Videos: Making Hobo Nickels at the 2022 FUN ShowAbby Zechman hones her talents in the art of hobo nickel carving as a regular attraction at the FUN shows and she shares some insights into one of her numismatic passions.
Jan 9, 2022, 15:49 PM
Coin World Video: Meeting the Pages at the 2022 FUN ShowThey’re the unsung heroes of the FUN shows, the youngsters who handle many tasks that benefit the exhibitor. We talked to FUN’s Tony Bonaro, who has the joyful duty of working with the show’s pages.
Jan 9, 2022, 14:48 PM
Coin World Video: Dennis Hengeveld of World Banknote Auctions at the 2022 FUN ShowCollecting world currency offers an opportunity to gather beautiful notes of a chosen country or variety with special meaning. Top quality notes can be found at World Banknote Auctions as founder Dennis Hengeveld explains.
Jan 9, 2022, 14:12 PM
Coin World Video: Silvano DiGenova of Tangible Investments at the 2022 FUN ShowTangible Investments is keeping a watchful eye on the markets of the new year and ready to help customers make the best decisions in their collecting journey. Sil DiGenova also shares some rare pieces on display at FUN 2022.
Jan 8, 2022, 02:35 AM
Coin World Video: Dan Barrett of AUREUS POS at the 2022 FUN ShowThe coin, bullion and collectibles market is looking for solutions in inventory management and technological programming to get a competitive edge and Dan Barrett tells us how Aureus POS can help.
Jan 8, 2022, 01:59 AM
Coin World Video: Don Kagin of Kagin, Inc. at the 2022 FUN ShowKagin’s is embarking on a course as the exclusive U.S. distributor of the Spanish Royal Mint’s first bullion coin, the Spanish Doubloon, bringing new opportunity for the family business. Dr. Don Kagin explains.
Jan 8, 2022, 00:43 AM
Coin World Video: Panning for gold at the 2022 FUN ShowThere may not be a “get rich quick” scheme unless you’re really lucky enough to find gold. A stop at the Piedmont Gold Panners booth at the FUN Convention could be the first step to wealth.
Jan 8, 2022, 00:13 AM
Coin World Video: The long tradition of elongated cents at the FUN ShowVisitors to the FUN Convention can take part in a long-standing tradition by making their own specially designed elongated cents. Cindy Calhoun of Cindy’s Cents shares the history and making of these unique coins.
Jan 7, 2022, 23:48 PM
Coin World Video: Dan Sedgwick and the 70-pound silver barHave you ever seen a 70-pound silver bar or been able to touch something recovered from a shipwreck? Dan Sedgwick gave us the opportunity at his booth at the 2022 FUN Convention.
Jan 7, 2022, 23:36 PM
FUN Show Daily - January 8, 2022It’s the weekend and a busy day is expected at the Orange County Convention Center for day three of the 2022 FUN Convention…a continuation of what is already being viewed as a good start to a new year.
Jan 7, 2022, 00:36 AM
FUN Show Daily - January 7, 2022The 67th annual FUN Convention kicked off with ceremonies including a ribbon cutting and reading of the Gettysburg Address as the show kicks off a run through Sunday.
Jan 6, 2022, 23:54 PM
Coin World Video: Astronauts Memorial Foundation takes space to a numismatic frontierThe latest effort in the mission to honor fallen astronauts at the Space Mirror Memorial at the Cape Kennedy Space Center takes space to a numismatic front including Apollo commemorative coins.
Jan 6, 2022, 23:50 PM
Coin World Video: FUN Educational Exhibits offer additional learningFUN Educational Exhibits offer additional learning on a vast selection of subjects as display cases provide visual enhancement of themes. The judged competition features nearly 250 cases of compelling information.
Sep 24, 2021, 09:54 AM
Coin World Video: Kevin Lipton at the World’s Fair of Money 2021Kevin Lipton has been a regular at the ANA shows with his latest visit coming at the 2021 World’s Fair of Money this past August. We sat down with Kevin to talk about his first show and how the hobby and business continues to grow and develop for collectors and dealers through the many changes we’ve seen.
Sep 10, 2021, 10:58 AM
Coin World Video: Van Simmons at the World’s Fair of Money 2021We checked in with Van Simmons, one of Coin World’s Most Influential People in Numismatics, at the 2021 World’s Fair of Money to check up on the status of the hobby.
Sep 8, 2021, 13:02 PM
Coin World Video: Larry Goldberg at the World’s Fair of Money 2021The Tyrant Collection of U.S. Type Coins was the premier attraction at the 2021 World’s Fair of Money and we talked to Larry Goldberg about it and reviewed some of his upcoming auction lots.
Sep 3, 2021, 10:37 AM
Coin World Video: Lee Minshull at the World’s Fair of Money 2021Whether it’s buying or selling, the coin show provides the platform and the best way to gauge the success is to talk to experts like Lee Minshull, who gave us his views at the ANA World’s Fair of Money 2021.
Sep 2, 2021, 08:48 AM
Coin World Video: Steve Contursi at the World’s Fair of Money 2021There’s a lot of excitement building around rare coins and there’s no one better to talk about than Steve Contursi of Rare Coin Wholesalers, who shared his thoughts with us during the ANA’s World’s fair of Money.
Feb 12, 2018, 02:18 AM
Has the RCM fixed the ‘white spots’ problem?Collectors of modern silver coins like the American Eagle and Maple Leaf are familiar with “white spots”.
Headlines
Paper Money Feb 28, 2022, 8 AM
Rare British Guiana note leads March currency auction
Paper Money Feb 28, 2022, 7 AM
Monday Morning Brief for Feb. 28, 2022: Russia invades Ukraine
US Coins Feb 27, 2022, 10 AM
Market Analysis: Proof 55 1914 $20 gold double eagle
US Coins Feb 27, 2022, 9 AM
CAC backlog temporarily stops ‘regular tier’ processing