Pocket Change on the Green

In the quiet moments before a putt, when the gallery hushes, and the wind seems to pause, a small object often appears on the green: a coin. For decades, professional golfers—including many on the PGA Tour—have used coins as ball markers, blending numismatic history with one of sport’s most precise rituals.

Under the Rules of Golf, a ball marker can be “an artificial object,” provided it is flat and does not interfere with play. Long before branded markers, poker-chip discs, or magnetic hats became common, coins were the natural choice. They were readily available, discreet, and—importantly—thin enough to avoid distracting other players’ putting lines. Even today, despite a flood of custom accessories, many professionals still prefer the simplicity and symbolism of a coin.

Shop on AMOS ADVANTAGE The products could not be loaded.

Retry

Coins used as ball markers on Tour range from everyday pocket change to deeply personal keepsakes. Some players favor small-denomination coins—pennies, dimes, or foreign coins—because of their low profile. Others carry older or gifted pieces, using the same coin round after round as a quiet talisman. While fans often speculate about specific players and their coins, professionals are famously private about these choices, adding to the mystique.

From a numismatic perspective, the practice is fascinating. Coins that were never intended for sport suddenly take on a second life. A worn Lincoln cent or a smooth silver Roosevelt dime may show years of handling, rubbing against tees and keys, and pressing into meticulously manicured greens across the country. In this way, a ball-marker coin becomes a traveling artifact, its surfaces recording both circulation and competition.

Foreign coins are especially popular among touring professionals. Compact sizes, unique designs, and distinctive edges make them easy to identify and retrieve. Some players select coins from countries where they earned early victories, played formative tournaments, or have family ties. Others simply like the feel or weight of a particular piece. Whatever the reason, the coin becomes part of the player’s routine—an anchor in a sport defined by repetition and mental control.

Collectors have taken notice. While coins used by PGA professionals rarely enter the market with verifiable provenance, stories persist of fans receiving ball-marker coins as gifts after practice rounds or charity events. When authenticity can be documented, such pieces occupy a curious niche between sports memorabilia and numismatics. Even without direct attribution, the idea that an ordinary coin might have marked a putt on a championship green adds an intangible layer of value and romance.

In an era of laser-measured yardages and data-driven performance, the continued use of coins as ball markers is a reminder of golf’s traditional soul. These small metallic discs connect players to the game’s past—and, unexpectedly, to the long history of money itself. For coin enthusiasts, it’s a compelling thought: somewhere on a pristine green, a humble coin is still doing quiet work, marking a moment where history, sport, and metal meet.