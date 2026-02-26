NUMISMATIC - COIN WORLD

Where did the word “numismatics” come from? First documented as an English word in the early part of the 1800s, this word derived from a French adjective, numismatiques, which means "of coins." In turn, that word came from the Latin word for “coin.” The meaning of the word gets even more interesting when the Latin word gets traced back to the original Greek that it was borrowed from. After some iterations, the word came from the Greek nemō, or "I dispense or divide."

Pocket Change on the Green

  • By Jake Utz

  • Published: Feb 26, 2026, 11 AM

In the quiet moments before a putt, when the gallery hushes, and the wind seems to pause, a small object often appears on the green: a coin. For decades, professional golfers—including many on the PGA Tour—have used coins as ball markers, blending numismatic history with one of sport’s most precise rituals.

 

Under the Rules of Golf, a ball marker can be “an artificial object,” provided it is flat and does not interfere with play. Long before branded markers, poker-chip discs, or magnetic hats became common, coins were the natural choice. They were readily available, discreet, and—importantly—thin enough to avoid distracting other players’ putting lines. Even today, despite a flood of custom accessories, many professionals still prefer the simplicity and symbolism of a coin.

 

Coins used as ball markers on Tour range from everyday pocket change to deeply personal keepsakes. Some players favor small-denomination coins—pennies, dimes, or foreign coins—because of their low profile. Others carry older or gifted pieces, using the same coin round after round as a quiet talisman. While fans often speculate about specific players and their coins, professionals are famously private about these choices, adding to the mystique.

 

From a numismatic perspective, the practice is fascinating. Coins that were never intended for sport suddenly take on a second life. A worn Lincoln cent or a smooth silver Roosevelt dime may show years of handling, rubbing against tees and keys, and pressing into meticulously manicured greens across the country. In this way, a ball-marker coin becomes a traveling artifact, its surfaces recording both circulation and competition.

 

Foreign coins are especially popular among touring professionals. Compact sizes, unique designs, and distinctive edges make them easy to identify and retrieve. Some players select coins from countries where they earned early victories, played formative tournaments, or have family ties. Others simply like the feel or weight of a particular piece. Whatever the reason, the coin becomes part of the player’s routine—an anchor in a sport defined by repetition and mental control.

 

Collectors have taken notice. While coins used by PGA professionals rarely enter the market with verifiable provenance, stories persist of fans receiving ball-marker coins as gifts after practice rounds or charity events. When authenticity can be documented, such pieces occupy a curious niche between sports memorabilia and numismatics. Even without direct attribution, the idea that an ordinary coin might have marked a putt on a championship green adds an intangible layer of value and romance.

 

In an era of laser-measured yardages and data-driven performance, the continued use of coins as ball markers is a reminder of golf’s traditional soul. These small metallic discs connect players to the game’s past—and, unexpectedly, to the long history of money itself. For coin enthusiasts, it’s a compelling thought: somewhere on a pristine green, a humble coin is still doing quiet work, marking a moment where history, sport, and metal meet.

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Community Comments

Numismatics is about more than just coins.

While many people use numismatics as a general term to refer only to the study of coins, this word actually refers to the study of all kinds of money. As such, it includes the study of coins and also paper bills, tokens, and other related objects that have been used as currency by various people throughout history, as well as noncurrency items like medals. Some kinds of money used at different points in history might surprise novice numismatists; for example, a culture might have used shells as a currency. 

Barter, or the trade of objects and services for other objects and services, has long been used in the marketplace and continues today. In some cases, the line between barter and currency still provides a topic of debate, but in most cases, articles about numismatics cover subjects like coins and paper money. Numismatics might become easier to comprehend by understanding the numismatic values of coins and paper money, and this refers to the value of a coin or note that is higher than the intrinsic or face value. In other words, this could also be called the collectible value. For example, a historical gold coin has an inherent value that is based upon its bullion value. It may also have a face value, or the actual value of the money assigned by the country that produced it. However, that same coin might be worth much more than the gold or the face value because it is rare, historically significant, beautiful, and/or designed by a famous artist.

Ultimately, understanding numismatics really depends upon understanding the nature of money. In the past, money might have been shells, gems, or precious metals. Today, most societies rely upon coins and paper money, but in this digital age, even that has begun to change as billions of dollars get exchanged every day electronically without the need for physical currency. Even more revolutionary, there are new digital currencies that have never been based upon any nation's physical currency. As it has in the past, it is likely that the study of numismatics will continue to evolve as currency evolves.