Values online for British, Canadian, Euro, Mexcian coins

Coin World’s “World Coins” publishes values updates and market analysis for Canadian, British, Mexican and Euro coins on a regular basis.

When a new update is available, a market analysis is published in the monthly “World Coins” section of Coin World Special Edition and the values are updated and posted digitally at Coin World’s website, www.coinworld.com.

A British market analysis was published in the Sept. 2 Coin World Special Edition and values updates were published online in early September.

The Mexican market analysis was published in the July 4 Coin World Special Edition and values were updated online concurrently.

A Canadian market analysis was published in the May 9 issue and values updates were posted online concurrently.

A Euro market analysis was provided in the “World Coins” section of the March 7 Coin World Special Edition and values updates were published online.

Readers may access the values at the Coin World website home page at



www.coinworld.com.

At Coin World’s main website, click on the Navigations bar at the top of the Web page and select Digital Edition. If you are not already logged in, you will need to do so with your subscriber login and password.

Once you have access to the digital edition of the latest Coin World, look to the lower right of the screen for the four buttons, one for each of the world coins values.

Click on the values desired and you will be directed to the complete version of the digital pages providing the most current values available for British, Canadian, Euro or Mexican coins. ¦