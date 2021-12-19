Year of the Tiger Black Proof 2022 5-ounce silver coin continues series

Niue continues its annual Lunar Calender series of 5-ounce silver coins with a Black Proof 2022 Year of the Tiger $10 coin.

A new coin from Niue is the ninth in that nation’s annual series celebrating the animals of the Chinese Lunar Calendar.

An adult tiger stalks its prey in a bamboo forest on the reverse of the Black Proof 2022 .999 fine silver $10 coin, which features gold plating. The Chinese character for “Tiger” is indicated inside a cartouche and, like the tiger itself, is highlighted in pure gold plating. This side is otherwise legend-free, so as not to detract from the drama of the vignette.

On the obverse of the coin, Queen Elizabeth II in crowned profile faces right, wearing a tiara and pearl earrings, in a portrait executed by sculptor Ian Rank Broadley. The legend ELIZABETH II, the date of issue and denomination also appear, while the legend 5 OZ 999 SILVER identifies the weight and purity.

The coin’s Black Proof finish resembles the finish of Downies’ Australia at Night series.

Endangered animal

The tiger (Panthera tigris) is easily one of the most intriguing, most beautiful, and, unfortunately, one of the most endangered great animals in the world.

Big cat experts believe that fewer than 4,000 tigers remain in the wild, with far too many lost to poachers each year.

The tiger is also one of the two most auspicious animals on the Chinese lunar calendar (the dragon is the other).

Specifications

Each coin is also individually numbered on the edge.

The coin is encapsulated inside a polished, solid wood, clamshell-style presentation case, lined with black velvet and protected by an outer box. An individually-numbered certificate of authenticity is included.

The coin weighs 157.6 grams and measures 65 millimeters in diameter, and has a mintage limit of 888 pieces.

It retails for $399.95 with quantity discounts available.

To order, visit the distributor website at www.talismancoins.com.

