Year of the Dog begins many months early
- Published: Aug 7, 2017, 6 AM
The Year of the Dog in the Chinese lunar calendar will begin Feb. 16, 2018, but on July 30 Niue released what may be the first 2018 coin for the event.
The Chinese lunar calendar ascribes a specific animal to each year, suggesting that those born during the period (which does not match the Western calendar year) are born with traits those animals traditionally represent.
The Australian coin firm Downies has coordinated the release of this gold-plated silver $8 coin celebrating the Year of the Dog. The Proof .999 fine silver coin weighs 5 ounces and is struck in high relief, and it is accented with selective gold-plating on the reverse.
Three dogs appear on the reverse of the coin, with the largest among them appearing with selective gold plating.
The Raphael Maklouf effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the reverse.
The coin, with a mintage limit of 500 pieces, measures 65 millimeters in diameter.
Each is individually numbered on the edge, housed in a timber case and accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.
The official issue price is $525 Australian.
To order or learn more, visit the distributor website.
