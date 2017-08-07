Year of the Dog begins many months early

The 2018 gold-plated silver $8 coin celebrating the Year of the Dog is housed in a protective capsule held within a box with hinged lid.

Each of Niue’s 2018 gold-plated silver $8 coin celebrating the Year of the Dog bears a serial number on the edge.

A trio of dogs, one just a puppy, appear on the reverse of a 2018 gold-plated silver $8 coin celebrating the Year of the Dog and being issued for Niue.

Downies has coordinated the release of a 2018 gold-plated silver $8 coin celebrating the Year of the Dog for Niue.

The Year of the Dog in the Chinese lunar calendar will begin Feb. 16, 2018, but on July 30 Niue released what may be the first 2018 coin for the event.

The Chinese lunar calendar ascribes a specific animal to each year, suggesting that those born during the period (which does not match the Western calendar year) are born with traits those animals traditionally represent.

Connect with Coin World:

Sign up for our free eNewsletter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

The Australian coin firm Downies has coordinated the release of this gold-plated silver $8 coin celebrating the Year of the Dog. The Proof .999 fine silver coin weighs 5 ounces and is struck in high relief, and it is accented with selective gold-plating on the reverse.

Three dogs appear on the reverse of the coin, with the largest among them appearing with selective gold plating.

The Raphael Maklouf effigy of Queen Elizabeth II appears on the reverse.

The fallout from the Enhanced Uncirculated Coin set release: Another column in the August 21 weekly issue of Coin World re-veals that while forms of numismatic literature like fixed-price lists were meant to be fleeting, they can actually be quite useful.

The coin, with a mintage limit of 500 pieces, measures 65 millimeters in diameter.

Each is individually numbered on the edge, housed in a timber case and accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity.

The official issue price is $525 Australian.

To order or learn more, visit the distributor website.