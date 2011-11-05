World-Wide Coins of California schedules mail-bid auction
- Published: Nov 5, 2011, 8 PM
A collection of Latin American coins and medals and select Russian rarities highlight World-Wide Coins of California’s mail-bid sale closing Nov. 17.
The 527-lot sale also includes a large section of world coins and medals.
There is no buyer’s fee in the sale.
To request a catalog, write to James F. Elmen of the firm at P.O. Box 3684, Santa Rosa, CA 95402, email him at elmen@sonic.net or telephone him at 707-527-1007. ¦
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