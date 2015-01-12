World Money Fair organizers warn of scam

Press release from World Money Fair:

Dear Exhibitors,



At present, a company called “Exhibitors Housing Services” is calling our exhibitors by phone to provide special hotel room offers. They are referring to the World Money Fair organizers and are pretending to be acting on our behalf.

IF YOU RECEIVE A PHONE CALL LIKE THIS, PLEASE DO NOT REACT!

THEY ARE ONLY TRYING TO GET YOUR CREDIT CARD DATA.

Please note that we do not know this firm and have no association with their activities! We have never instructed any company to contact our exhibitors by phone, email or mail to offer chargeable services like hotel room booking.

If you have already provided your credit card data, please contact immediately your bank institute regarding the fraud and cancel any possible debits.

For hotel room booking, please contact the Estrel Hotel (www.estrel.com) or the hotel of your choice only directly.

The World Money Fair or the Estrel Hotel will not contact you to provide special hotel room offers.

Best regards

Christiane Kayser

Executive Assistant