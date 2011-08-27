A rare gold oban from Japan highlights world coin offerings during three sessions of Heritage Auctions’ Sept. 7 to 9 auction in Long Beach. The oban features a rare family mark on the reverse and is the largest size of oban ever issued.

World gold coins and silver crowns and minors highlight three sessions during Heritage Auctions’ Signature Long Beach Coin, Stamp & Collectibles Expo auction, which runs from Sept. 7 through 9.

The three sessions, offering in total 2,023 lots, join two other sessions offering the Dr. Norman Jacobs Collection, and ancient coins (please see other stories on this site), as part of the auction firm’s five sessions of world and ancient coins related to the convention.

A separate online-only auction component Sept. 12 offers additional lots.

Leading the public auction is an extremely rare gold oban from Japan dating from circa 1573 to 1591 during the Meiji Period.

The gold Tensho Naga (“Naga” translates as “Long Type”) oban, which weighs 165.56 grams, is the largest in physical size of all the obans minted. It measures 103 millimeters wide and 170 millimeters tall.

What makes the example offered here even more rare is the upper of two stamps on the reverse, because it is a so-called Omodaka stamp.

According to the auction house, the Mori family was given permission by the uniter of Japan (Toyotomi Hideyoshi) to stamp these .730 fine gold, .270 fine silver obans and make them official issues using their family stamp featuring an Omodaka plant leaf and flower.

“It is not known how many were minted, but very few exist today,” according to the catalog.

The oban has an estimate of $300,000 to $350,000 U.S.

Some highlights:

Argentina, 1832-RA-P gold 8-escudo coin, La Rioja, Krause-Mishler 21 (Standard Catalog of World Coins by Chester Krause and Clifford Mishler), formerly in the Millennia Collection, Lot 23521, Numismatic Guaranty Corp. Mint State 64.

Bohemia, 1648 gold 10-ducat coin, Ferdinand III, Prague, KM-460, Friedberg 123 (Gold Coins of the World by Arthur L. and Ira S. Friedberg), Lot 23602, NGC About Uncirculated 53.

Brazil, 1727-B gold 12,800 real-coin, Joao V, Bahia, KM-138, Lot 23648, NGC AU-58.

Brazil, 1724-M gold dobrao (20,000-real coin), Joao V, KM-117, Lot 23654, Mint State 61, “very rare date in Mint State.”

Canada, 2009 Surviving the Flood .9999 fine gold $2,500 coin, 32.1543 ounces, serial No. 27 of 40, Lot 23769, NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo.

Chile, 1768-A silver 8 reales, Carlos III, KM-18, Lot 23792, NGC Extremely Fine 45.

Chile, 1819 silver pattern peso, KM-Pn1, engraved by J.S. Portales, “three pieces known,” Lot 23830, NGC EF-45.

Chile, 1828-TH silver peso, Type A (“Fine”) style, Coquimbo, KM-88, Lot 23841, NGC EF-45.

China, 1988 Year of the Dragon 12-ounce gold 1,000-yuan coin, KM-200, “mintage of 500 pieces,” Lot 24068, gem Proof in original box.

China, 1989 Panda 12-ounce gold 1,000-yuan coin, KM-275, “mintage of 500 pieces,” Lot 24081, gem Proof in original box.

China, 1990 Dragon and Phoenix 20-ounce gold 1,500-yuan coin, KM-321, “mintage of 250 pieces,” Lot 24090, gem Proof in original box.

China, 1993 Year of the Rooster 12-ounce gold 1,000-yuan coin, KM-518, Lot 24120, gem Proof in original box.

Colombia, Nuevo Reino, 1770-VJ Pillar silver 8-real coin, Carlos III, KM-39, Lot 24566, NGC MS-64.

Falkland Islands, 1979 Conservation: Fur Seal gold £150 coin, KM-13, “only 164 pieces struck in Proof,” Lot 24697, NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo.

Fiji, 1978 Conservation: Banded Iguana gold $250 coin, KM-43, mintage in Proof is 252 pieces, Lot 24698, NGC Proof 69 Ultra Cameo.

France, 1981 piedfort gold 2-franc coin, KM-P705, double-thick striking of KM-942, “mintage 37,” Lot 24744, NGC Proof 67.

Great Britain, 1685 gold guinea, Elephant and Castle hallmark, James II, formerly in the Millennia Collection, Lot 24877, NGC MS-63.

Great Britain, 1817 silver pattern crown, incorrupta inscription, plain edge, George III, KM-Pn177, Lot 24943, Professional Coin Grading Service Proof 63.

Great Britain, 1828 Bare Head gold sovereign, George IV, KM-696, “Krause states ‘only 6 or 7 known’ but that is an overstatement,” Lot 24968, PCGS MS-63.

Great Britain, 1834 silver crown, plain edge, coin rotation, William IV, “the finest example we have seen,” Lot 24975, NGC Proof 66 Cameo.

Great Britain, 1839 Una and the Lion gold £5 coin, Queen Victoria, Young Head, KM-742, Lot 25006, NGC Proof 63 Ultra Cameo.

Great Britain, 1893 gold Proof £5, Queen Victoria, Veiled Head, KM-787, Lot 25037, NGC Proof 67 Ultra Cameo.

Japan, undated (circa 1573 to 1591) gold Tensho Naga (Long Type) oban, Omodaka variety, F-1, 165.56 grams, 170 millimeters tall and 103 millimeters wide, alloy of .730 fine gold and .270 fine silver, “one of only a handful in existence,” Lot 25218, EF.

Japan, Year 3 (1870) silver pattern yen, Meiji period, KM-Pn16, designed by L.C. Wyon and struck at Royal Mint, Lot 25234, NGC Proof 65.

Mexico, 1813-MR gold 8-escudo coin, Ferdinand VII, Guadalajara Mint, KM-162, Lot 25299, NGC AU-55.

Portugal, 1722-L gold 4-escudo coin, Joao V, KM-213, F-85, Lot 25506, NGC AU-58.

Russia, Oct. 25, 1711, gold medal for the marriage of Czarevich Alexei and Princess Charlotte, 69.68 grams, Lot 25621, EF details, “two large cuds” and “light scrapes” on the reverse.

South Africa, 1892 bronze penny, KM-2, Lot 25659, NGC Proof 65 red brown.

South Africa, 1996 Natura gold 1-ounce .9999 fine gold 100-rand coin, Elephant design, Lot 25707, gem Cameo Proof in capsule, as struck. ¦