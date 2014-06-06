World Cup 2014 curved coin for sale from Monnaie de Paris

Though the U.S. Mint’s Baseball Hall of Fame coin has been a huge hit with its unusual shape, it isn’t the only 2014 sports commemorative struck with a curve.



The Monnaie de Paris has issued two domed coins, in gold and silver using shared designs, celebrating the 2014 FIFA World Cup in Brazil, which begins Thursday, June 12.



On its convex obverse, the coin features a map of Brazil surrounded by “flora and fauna,” according to the Monnaie de Paris. The World Cup logo and official name — “COUPE DU MONDE DE LA FIFA Brésil 2014” and “FIFA WORLD CUP Brasil” — sit within the borders of the map.



The concave reverse is designed to look like an aerial view of Maracanã Stadium. The coin also bears inscriptions of the stadium’s name and the competition’s name, as well as a soccer ball with the face value inscribed on top.



The domed coin comes in two versions — a Proof 2014 1-ounce gold €200 coin (priced at €1,760), and a silver €10 coin (priced at €64), also with a Proof finish.

A noncurved Proof 2014 0.5-gram gold €5 coin with the same designs is available for €66.

The World Cup opens with a match between host Brazil and Croatia. The U.S. team plays its first game on Monday, June 16, against Ghana.

According to its website, the Monnaie de Paris is “simultaneously an institution responsible for a sovereign function of the State — the production of official French currency — and an industrial enterprise, a brand of decorative products, a museum, and a home of artistic creation.”