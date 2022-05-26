World Coins

World auction site increases available languages

  • By Jeff Starck , Coin World

  • Published: May 26, 2022, 10 AM
The auction platform Sixbid is now available in six additional languages, joining German and English in use since the site was founded in 2001.

Image courtesy of Sixbid.com.

Global auction platform Sixbid.com is now available in eight languages.

Since April 26, 2022, Sixbid.com has been available in Chinese, French, Italian, Japanese, Russian and Spanish, joining German and English, the languages used since 2001.

Recent years have shown that the coin market is becoming increasingly international. Sixbid is reacting by adding further languages to its website.

When a group of coin dealers founded Sixbid in 2001, the site was accessible in German and English, allowing Sixbid to establish itself as the standard auction platform for the German and American markets.

While most regular updates and adjustments to the website go unnoticed by users, the new language options should please collectors across the globe.

Customers in China and Japan are increasingly important to the world coin market, according to Sixbid.

“For a long time, coin collectors from Asia were mainly purchasing coins of the highest price segment,” the firm said. “By now, their interest has spread into all price segments and their participation has manifolded. Just like many Europeans, they are used to navigating the Internet using their own language.”

To activate the preferred language, users just have to choose it from the language options in the menu bar in the upper right corner of the website.

