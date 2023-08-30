Whitman seeks help for next volume of ‘Cherrypickers’

This 1904-S silver 1-peso coin for the Philippines while under administration of the United States was struck at the San Francisco Mint, indicated by the S Mint mark below the demarcating dot left of the date on the reverse.

Input is being sought by Whitman Publishing LLC from coin collectors, dealers, and researchers on die varieties of Philippine coinage struck under the administration of the United States for inclusion in 2024 in the third and final volume of the sixth edition of the Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties.

Those who would like to recommend U.S./Philippine die varieties for inclusion in the Cherrypickers’ Guide may email cherrypickers@whitman.com.

The book’s editors request that these suggestions include as much information as possible, and they advise that good, clear photographs are always helpful.

The deadline for recommendations is Oct. 1.

Volume II debut

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The sixth edition, volume II, of the Cherrypickers’ Guide to Rare Die Varieties was officially launched at the American Numismatic Association World’s Fair of Money in Pittsburgh, Aug. 8 to 12.

The sixth edition, volume III, slated for release in 2024, will cover die varieties among Capped Bust, Seated Liberty, and Barber half dollars, plus Walking Liberty, Franklin, and Kennedy half dollars, Trade dollars, Morgan and Peace silver dollars, modern dollar coins, gold coins (dollars through $20 double eagles), classic commemorative coins, and silver, gold, and platinum bullion coins.

Among several brand-new chapters, volume III will also include die varieties of coins struck for the Philippines under U.S. sovereignty.

U.S. sovereignty

The United States acquired the Philippine Islands in 1899 as part of a treaty with Spain that ended the Spanish-American War the previous year.

In 1901 the colony’s American military government was replaced with a civil administration.

One of its first tasks was to sponsor a new coinage that was compatible with older Spanish issues, while being legally exchangeable for U.S. money at the rate of two Philippine pesos to one dollar.

U.S.-Philippine coins were produced from 1903 to 1945.

At various times, production of the Philippine coins was executed at the Philadelphia, San Francisco, and Denver Mints, as well as at the Mint of the Philippine Islands in Manila.

The output spanned from bronze half centavos to silver pesos and also included a set of commemoratives issued in 1936.

Red Book inclusion

A Guide Book of United States Coins, commonly referred to as the Red Book because of the color of its cover, has long included coverage of U.S.-Philippine coins as an important part of America’s numismatic history.

The 77th edition includes popular die varieties including the 1917/6-S centavo overdate; the 1909-S/S silver peso repunched Mint mark; the 1934-M 5-centavo coin with Recut 1; and the 1928-M mule with a 20-centavo obverse muled with the reverse of a 1928 5-centavo coin.

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