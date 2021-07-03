White Horse of Hanover featured on Pobjoy issue

The Pobjoy Mint continues its 2021 Queen’s Beasts series with the White Horse of Hanover. The Proof silver version with selective gold plating appears here.

Pobjoy Mint’s fifth issue is available in its 2021 series of ringed-bimetallic £2 coins featuring the Queen’s Beasts.

This issue, on behalf of the British Indian Ocean Territory, features the White Horse of Hanover.

The White Horse of Hanover was introduced into the royal arms in 1714 when the crown of Great Britain was passed from the last sovereign of the House of Stuart to George of Hanover, who became George I, King of Great Britain and Ireland.

The coins show a side profile of the White Horse of Hanover alongside the shield showing the leopards of England and the lion of Scotland in the first quarter, the fleur-de-lis of France in the second and the Irish harp in the third quarter. The fourth quarter shows the arms of Hanover, complete with the White Horse of Hanover.

What are Queen’s Beasts

The Queen’s Beasts are 10 heraldic statues representing the genealogy of Queen Elizabeth II, and are depicted as the royal supporters of England. Each of the heraldic beasts supports a shield bearing the badge or arms of a family associated with the ancestry of Queen Elizabeth II. The original statues were commissioned to stand at an entrance to Westminster Abbey for her coronation in 1953.

Pobjoy is issuing the coins in celebration of Queen Elizabeth II’s 95th birthday in 2021, a milestone that no other monarch has reached.

The obverse of the coin features the Pobjoy Mint’s exclusive effigy of Queen Elizabeth II.

A base metal ringed-bimetallic version and a Proof .999 fine silver coin with selective gold plating to mimic the ringed-bimetallic look are available. Both coins weigh 12 grams and measure 28.4 millimeters in diameter.

The base-metal coin is presented in a colorful presentation pack. It has a mintage limit of 2,750 pieces and retails for $27.95.

The silver coin is housed in a purple box with a certificate of authenticity. It has a mintage limit of 475 pieces and retails for $74.95.

Delivery is expected to begin July 12.

To order, visit the Pobjoy Mint website, www.pobjoy.com.

