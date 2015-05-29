What do you think of the new €2 coin design?: Morning Report

More than 100,000 #EU citizens voted - congrats to our winner George Stamatopoulos of #Greece http://t.co/MjURI0fd1i pic.twitter.com/1yLM0bHHkL

1. We have a winner

The European Union announced the chosen design for its union-wide circulating commemorative €2 coin due for release later in 2015.

Eurozone voters chose the design, designed by Greek artist George Stamatopoulos, from a crop of five nominees.

2. Counterfeit bullion coins getting tougher to ID

An Ohio coin dealer reports receiving eight counterfeit American Eagle 1-ounce gold bullion coins of different dates from among 120 coins submitted by a New York dealer, according to Coin World Senior Editor Paul Gilkes.

3. American Buffalo bullion sales sluggish

"For the first five months of 2015, total sales for the American Buffalo $50 bullion coins have reached 73,000 coins. For the same period in 2014, sales totaled 95,500 coins."

4. Precious metals pricing

Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 9:02 a.m. ET Friday:

