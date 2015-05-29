What do you think of the new €2 coin design?: Morning Report
1. We have a winner
The European Union announced the chosen design for its union-wide circulating commemorative €2 coin due for release later in 2015.
Eurozone voters chose the design, designed by Greek artist George Stamatopoulos, from a crop of five nominees.
What do you think about the design? Tell us in the comment section below.
2. Counterfeit bullion coins getting tougher to ID
An Ohio coin dealer reports receiving eight counterfeit American Eagle 1-ounce gold bullion coins of different dates from among 120 coins submitted by a New York dealer, according to Coin World Senior Editor Paul Gilkes.
3. American Buffalo bullion sales sluggish
"For the first five months of 2015, total sales for the American Buffalo $50 bullion coins have reached 73,000 coins. For the same period in 2014, sales totaled 95,500 coins."
4. Precious metals pricing
Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 9:02 a.m. ET Friday:
5. Yesterday's most-viewed post
American Buffalo bullion coin sales lagging behind previous years
6. Something social
