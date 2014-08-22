West Highland Terrier latest subject of Man’s Best Friends coin

Images courtesy of the Mint of Poland.

A new Proof silver $1 coin in the Man’s Best Friends series for Niue highlights the West Highland White Terrier.

The West Highland White Terrier is the newest subject of the Mint of Poland’s Man’s Best Friends commemorative coin series for Niue.

The reverse of the Proof .999 fine silver $1 shows a multicolor image of a “Westie” that was created using digital printing technology. The background presents a Westie in relief.

The obverse of the coin shows the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II with other inscriptions.

The coin weighs 17.5 grams, measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 2,014 pieces.

Distributor American Precious Metals Exchange offers the coin to collectors in the United States for fixed prices, depending on payment method.

The coin is $74.99 for those paying via check or a wire transfer, and $77.24 for those paying via credit card.

To order, telephone APMEX toll-free at 800-375-9006 or visit a special page at the website.