West Highland Terrier latest subject of Man’s Best Friends coin
- Published: Aug 22, 2014, 1 PM
The West Highland White Terrier is the newest subject of the Mint of Poland’s Man’s Best Friends commemorative coin series for Niue.
The reverse of the Proof .999 fine silver $1 shows a multicolor image of a “Westie” that was created using digital printing technology. The background presents a Westie in relief.
The obverse of the coin shows the Ian Rank-Broadley effigy of Queen Elizabeth II with other inscriptions.
The coin weighs 17.5 grams, measures 38.61 millimeters in diameter and has a mintage limit of 2,014 pieces.
Distributor American Precious Metals Exchange offers the coin to collectors in the United States for fixed prices, depending on payment method.
The coin is $74.99 for those paying via check or a wire transfer, and $77.24 for those paying via credit card.
To order, telephone APMEX toll-free at 800-375-9006 or visit a special page at the website.
