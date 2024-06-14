Week's Most Read: Tyrants on display

A rare example of the only known Egyptian coins to use hieroglyphic script is the oldest coin in the Tyrants of the Nile exhibit. This gold Stater was struck by authority of Pharaoh Nectanebo II circa 361-350 BC.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Recovered bank notes from WWI offered in Noonans sale: Several notes that were recovered from the sinking of a ship bound for India and attacked by an enemy came up in a Noonans sale.

4. Market Analysis: Stolen 1794 Liberty Cap cent: The May 9 Heritage sale of several coins once in the collection of Jon Alan Boka included a 1794 Liberty Cap cent once stolen (and returned, and deaccessioned) from the ANS.

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3. Carson City coins offered in Stack's Bowers sale: Gold and silver coins created by the Carson City Mint will be among the featured attractions during a session of the Stack's Bowers June 18 Rarities Night.

2. Dutch Mint issues medal for D-Day anniversary: The Royal Dutch Mint issued a Brilliant Uncirculated copper-nickel medal to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the June 6, 1944 D-Day battles.

1. Tyrants of the Nile on display at August ANA event: Highest quality coins that tell the story of Egyptian history will be featured when the Tyrant Collection returns to the ANA's World's Fair of Money.

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