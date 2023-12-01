Week's Most Read: The king's image in Canada

Canada has a new effigy of King Charles III for all six of its circulating coin denominations.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. CFA panel reviews designs for Army Rangers medal: The Commission of Fine Arts considered four obverses and eight reverses for a congressional gold medal honoring Army Rangers who served in World War II.

4. Mint changes plans for 1794 $1 American Liberty designs: The U.S. Mint pivoted its plans, deciding not to use the design of the 1794 Flowing Hair silver dollar in the American Liberty program.

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3. Olympic Games handover medal designs reviewed by CFA: With no design restrictions in place, the Commission of Fine Arts looked at a variety of candidates for an Olympic Games handover medal.

2. Week's Most Read: Distinctive quarter dollar: Top news story of the past week concerned the sale of a low-grade 1916 Standing Liberty quarter dollar and the impact of the one-year-only design type.

1. Royal Canadian Mint unveils King Charles III effigy: The Royal Canadian Mint unveiled on the king's 75th birthday the effigy of King Charles III chosen for use on Canada's circulating coinage.

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