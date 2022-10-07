Week's Most Read: New portrait of King Charles III

The Royal Mint has unveiled the portrait of King Charles III for use on future coinage.

Each week, we publish at our website select content from the print issue of the week’s Coin World as well as content written primarily for the online audience.

Here are five of our most-read articles from the past week, in reverse order.

5. Market Analysis: Rare Sheldon 68 variety in a top grade: A great example of a 1794 Liberty Cap, Head of 1795 cent brought $186,000 during a recent Early Cents Auction of a top collection.

4. Market Analysis: Arkansas half blooms in Legend sale: Stunning color was a contributing factor that drove the sale price of a 1935-S Arkansas half dollar higher in the Legend Regency 54 sale.

3. Printing of new enhanced $10 note expected in 2026: Raised tactile features are expected to be prominent on a new design of the $10 note when it is expected to begin circulating in 2026.

2. CCAC approves, rejects designs for two 2024 dollars: Designs for the American Innovation dollar honoring Maine were approved by the Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee, but not Missouri designs.

1. Royal Mint unveils King Charles III's coinage portrait: The Royal Mint has unveiled a new effigy of King Charles III for use on UK coins beginning with circulating commemorative 50-penny coins and commemorative £5 crowns.

