On Cinco de Mayo, learn about coin honoring the Battle of Puebla

1. Cinco de Mayo

In honor of Mexico's big day, let's look back at Senior Editor Jeff Starck's profile of a commemorative coin honoring the events of Cinco de Mayo:

Though the fifth of May might be best known in the United States for the parties it inspires, the date is important to Mexico as the anniversary of the Battle of Puebla.

The Banco Central de Mexico has released a circulating commemorative 10-peso coin marking the 150th anniversary of the event May 5, 1862, when Mexican forces beat back French invaders.

Read the rest of the story.

2. Germany announces metal hybrid collector's coin

A metal-polymer hybrid "Planet Earth" coin is in works for German coin collectors.

See and learn more about the coin

3. Royal Mint produces sovereign coin for new-born

To mark the birth of newest member of the Royal family, Charlotte Elizabeth Diana, the Royal Mint produced 750 gold coins.

4. Bradford Exchange marks Britain’s Magna Carta with coin

The American-based firm launched the coin to commemorate the 800th anniversary of the historic English document.

5. Precious metals pricing



Kitco.com listed the following prices per ounce as of 8:52 a.m. Tuesday:

6. Yesterday's most-viewed post

Three-coin 2015 March of Dimes Special Silver Set goes on sale May 4 from U.S. Mint

7. Some social interaction