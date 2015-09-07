World Coins
WATCH: Preview of the Long Beach Expo: Something Social
- Published: Sep 7, 2015, 4 AM
David Hall of PCGS previews the September 2015 Long Beach Expo in a recent YouTube video.
The Long Beach Expo begins in just a few short weeks, on Thursday, Sept. 17, ending on Sept. 19.
Heritage hosts a multimillion-dollar Signature Auction at every Long Beach show, and the show will feature displays from many famous collections, coin-grading courses and contenst, seminars, and over 400 dealers on hand to cover a wide variety of collectibles.
Take a look at an item that was sold at the Long Beach Expo in June:
1880 Coiled Hair Stella tops Long Beach Expo auction at $1.1 million: Coin World Buzz
Watch the video above, and read more particulars regarding the show here.
Community Comments
Headlines
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 9 PM
Value added: A conversation with Michael O'Malley
-
World Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Back to the Future back on silver coins for Niue
-
US Coins Jun 15, 2020, 1 PM
Author says hidden treasure chest found in Rocky Mountains
-
Paper Money Jun 15, 2020, 12 PM
Countries contest legitimacy of Russian-printed Libyan notes