WATCH: Preview of the Long Beach Expo: Something Social

David Hall of PCGS previews the September 2015 Long Beach Expo in a recent YouTube video.

The Long Beach Expo begins in just a few short weeks, on Thursday, Sept. 17, ending on Sept. 19.

Heritage hosts a multimillion-dollar Signature Auction at every Long Beach show, and the show will feature displays from many famous collections, coin-grading courses and contenst, seminars, and over 400 dealers on hand to cover a wide variety of collectibles.

Take a look at an item that was sold at the Long Beach Expo in June:

1880 Coiled Hair Stella tops Long Beach Expo auction at $1.1 million: Coin World Buzz

Watch the video above, and read more particulars regarding the show here.