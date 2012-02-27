Vatican numismatist to deliver ANS Salton lecture

Giancarlo Alteri, keeper and director of the Numismatic Department of the Vatican Library, will present the Salton lecture March 12 at American Numismatic Society headquarters in New York City.

Alteri will present “A Brief History of the Papal Medals” for the society’s 2012 Mark M. Salton Memorial Lecture. The event is set to start at 6 p.m., following a 5:30 p.m. reception.

Alteri will offer “a brief history of the papal medal, from the beginning until the pontificate of Benedict XVI, focusing on the artists who made the papal medal a great form of art and on the medal as an important propagandistic instrument of the Papacy activity,” according to the ANS.

In addition to his position at the Vatican Library, Alteri is the president of the Accademia Giampaoli per la medaglia d’arte. He is also correspondent of the Pontificia Accademia Romana di Archeologia (Roman Papal Academy of Archaeology) and member of other cultural institutions. He received the gold medal of “Foyer des Artistes” at the Sapienza University in Rome and many other awards for his activity in the numismatic field. He is the author of more than 50 books and several articles about the history of coinage and papal medals, with particular attention to the pieces saved in the Vatican Medagliere.

A dinner (by subscription, costing $85 per person) will be held following the lecture at a nearby restaurant.

Pre-registration is required for the lecture and the dinner.

ANS headquarters is located at 75 Varick St., Floor 11, New York, NY 10013.

Contact Megan Fenselau by telephone at 212-571-4470, Ext. 117, or email her at membership@numismatics.org. ¦